#DapchiGirls leave Maiduguri for Abuja

The 105 girls released by Boko Haram have left Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for Abuja.

They are being flown from the Maiduguri Air Force base in a flight expected to last one hour. Their flight left the Borno capital at about 6:40 p.m.

The girls, kidnapped in February, were released on Wednesday morning.

Although a total of 110 girls were kidnapped by the Boko Haram, the fate of the five remaining girls is yet to be ascertained amidst reports they were killed.

One of the released girls, however, said another was held back for refusing to denounce her Christian faith.

Journalists were barred from talking to the girls or taking their pictures. They were first transported from Dapchi to Damaturu, the Yobe State capital. From there, they travelled by road to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital under military protection.

They are expected to be hosted by the presidency when they arrive Abuja.

