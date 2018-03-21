DapchiGirls abduction, release ‘staged’ by Buhari, APC — PDP

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some officials in the Presidency staged the abduction of the schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State, for political purposes.

The party made the allegation on Wednesday at a press conference in Abuja addressed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

About 110 girls were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists from their school in Dapchi on February 19, bringing back to memory an earlier incident in April 2014 at a school in Chibok where the terrorists trucked away over 200 schoolgirls.

The abductors returned 105 of the girls to Dapchi Wednesday morning, while scores of the Chibok girls remain in captivity, the Nigerian government said.

But the PDP said the Dapchi abduction was a poorly crafted tragicomedy and described the release of the girls as “a scam of no equal dimension,” saying it was sure Nigerians are not blind to see.

“Our party considers this act as wicked, callous and tormenting to use innocent schoolgirls as pawns in an ignoble script that was designed to hoodwink Nigerians and orchestrate a great rescue and security prowess of a conquering general, all to push a 2019 reelection bid, is an unpardonable gamble with human lives.

“Nigerians are not ready to forgive the APC and the Presidency for the torments inflicted on the girls, their parents and the human community worldwide just to score a cheap political point.

“Nigerians know that the main aim of this devilish act was to delude the public, set the stage for an orchestrated rescue, create a heroic myth and false sense of achievement around the APC administration and serve as a spur for President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to contest the 2019 presidential election, perhaps in the coming weeks.”

The opposition party said it has seen no evidence that the Boko Haram insurgents or any militant group abducted the schoolgirls, adding, “what is evident to all is the high level official manipulation of security movements in Dapchi both in the staged abduction and the returning of the traumatized schoolgirls.

“It is instructive to note that till date, no report has been presented by the National Security Adviser (NSA), who has been charged by President Muhammadu Buhari with investigation of the abduction. This is in addition to deliberate efforts by the government to suppress free flow of information around the abduction.

The party demanded for the arrest of all involved, while calling on the United Nations (UN) to declare this act, a crime against humanity while it investigates the matter.

“In the same vein, we join Nigerians to demand for the setting up of a UN monitored Truth Commission to unravel the facts around the Dapchi event as well as the abduction of Schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State in 2014.”

The party, however, commiserated with the families of the girls and rejoiced with those whose daughters were brought home safely.

‘While we commiserate with the families of our loved daughters and rejoice with those whose daughters were brought home safely, we urge Nigerians to be alert and continue to monitor the activities of the APC as we approach the 2019 general election since it is now clear that this government will stop at nothing in its desperate bid to perpetuate itself in power against the will of the people.”