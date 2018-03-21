Buhari sends delegation to Dapchi

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a delegation comprising cabinet members to Dapchi, Yobe State, to meet with the released school girls.

Those in the delegation are the Ministers of Information, Lai Mohammed, Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadijah Bukar Ibrahim.

The delegation is currently at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja preparing to take off.

A source informed PREMIUM TIMES that the team is however travelling to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

He also said “it is quite likely that the girls will also be brought to Maiduguri and the federal delegation may meet them there”.