National Assembly announces date for 2018 budget passage

The National Assembly has announced that the 2018 budget will be laid before both chambers on April 19 and subsequently passed on April 24.
This was contained in an announcement made by speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday.
Mr. Dogara said the harmonised date was decided by the both chambers of the National Assembly.
Details later…..
