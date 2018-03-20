JAMB releases UTME results of 1.5 million candidates

Related News

The examination body, JAMB, said it has released the results of 1.5 million (1,502,978) candidates who sat for the examination last week.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said the results of 112,331 candidates were yet to be released. Of this numbers, the results of 111,981 candidates were still being reviewed.

Read the full JAMB statement below.

After viewing all CCTV footage during the conduct of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and considering reports from our supervisors, monitors and other independent Nigerians who took interest in promoting the quality of public examination in Nigeria, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of (1,502,978) One Million, Five Hundred and Two thousand, Nine Hundred and Seventy-Eight candidates who sat for the 2018 UTME.

A total of (1,652,825) One Million, Six Hundred and Fifty-Two Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Five candidate had indicated interest in the examination by registering for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

(112,331) One Hundred and Twelve Thousand, Three Hundred and Thirty-One candidates results are yet to be released out of which (350) Three Hundred and Fifty are the results of the blind candidates which would be released soon and (111,981) One Hundred and Eleven Thousand, Nine Hundred and Eighty-One results withheld for further screening.

The figure above excludes foreign candidates whose examination would be conducted in April.