Buhari holds “private” meeting with ex-Vice President Sambo

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the immediate past Nigerian vice president, Namadi Sambo, in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Sambo has not been seen much in public glare since he left office in 2015 after the keenly contested presidential polls.

Mr. Sambo arrived the president’s office at about 12:00 noon and the meeting held for 20 minutes.

When State House correspondents tried to speak with Mr. Sambo on his mission at the villa, he simply said it was a “private visit” and refused to respond to further inquiries.

Tuesday’s visit is the second one by the former official since leaving office.

He was in the villa last year on a visit to his successor in office, Yemi Osinbajo ,who was then the acting president.

Mr. Sambo had described that visit as a “ familiarisation” one.

“I have come to visit Mr. Vice President and the Acting President as a usual familiarisation visit.

“As you know, former presidents visit Mr. President and former vice presidents visit incumbent vice president,’’ he told State House correspondents after the visit.