Food Security Council: Private sector to play advisory role – Presidency

Related News

The private sector will play an advisory role in the National Food Security Council to be inaugurated on March 26 by President Muhammadu Buhari, a Presidency official said in a statement.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said this in Abuja on Monday.

He said Mr. Buhari was aware of the huge interest indicated by the private sector since the composition of the council was announced, as well as the reservations expressed by groups that felt left out.

“We wish to emphasise that the Council constituted by the president was more of a think-tank that would focus mainly on policy, while various groups from the private sector would be called upon to make sectoral presentations from time to time.

“Everybody will be carried along as the Council will work closely with all stakeholders,’’ Mr. Shehu said.

On March 13, Mr. Buhari announced the establishment of Council at a meeting with Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Rice Millers Association and Rice Distributors.

Others at the meeting were the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the governors of Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru and Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu.

The Council is expected to appraise the impact of the issues on farmland; grazing areas and lakes, rivers and other water bodies; oil spillage and its impact on Niger Delta fishing communities, agricultural research institutions and extension services.

It will also take interest in regional and global policies and trends that bear implications for food security in Nigeria as well as address the problem of smuggling, piracy and banditry.