WAEC bows to pressure, changes date of examination fixed for Jumat prayer time

Following public criticism, the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) has changed the time for an examination initially fixed for the period Muslims go for Friday prayers.

The council, in the timetable for 2018 May/June Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) had fixed chemistry paper from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 20.

Chemistry is a science subject, virtually compulsory for all science students.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Islamic clerics and leaders criticised the council for allowing part of its examination clash with the Friday Jumat prayer, a compulsory prayer for Muslims.

According to a new timetable sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the chemistry paper will now hold on Tuesday, April 10 at same time.

The new timetable was sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the director of public affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu.

Forestry examination, which was scheduled to hold on April 10 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. has now been shifted to Friday, April 20 at the same time.

Although not stated by the examination body, its decision on Forestry appears to have been influenced by the fact that very few students, if any, take the subject.

WAEC conducts several international and national examinations in all member countries except Nigeria where it has shed all but one of its examinations, The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates in May/June and private candidates in November/December.