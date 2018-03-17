Benue killings made me weep — Pastor Adeboye

Related News

The head of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, disclosed on Friday that he broke down in tears when he saw a row of caskets slated for mass burial in Benue State in January.

Seventy three people killed by suspected herdsmen in two Benue local government areas between January 1 and 2 were buried amid tears at a new graveyard in Makurdi, the state capital, on January 11.

“No man of God will see a mass burial anywhere and not feel the pains of the people affected,” Mr. Adeboye said. ”Benue State is very, very close to my heart; I had felt every pain you people felt and I wept when I saw you weeping.”

Mr. Adeboye visited the state with his wife, Folu, and they met with Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House Friday afternoon.

”We want these killings to stop,” Mr. Adeboye said, according to a transcript of the meeting provided by Mr. Ortom’s media aides. “Happily, we know someone who can stop it: He is the Almighty God.”

“We will continue to call on him to fight this battle and you can be assured that victory will be certain,” he added.

Mr. Ortom expressed gratitude for the visit, and seized on the meeting to appeal for prayers from religious leaders like Mr. Adeboye.

The governor also asked for urgent humanitarian support for the thousands of villagers who are putting up in temporary camps after being displaced by the violence.