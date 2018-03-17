Nigerian Senator, Ali Wakil, is dead

Related News

The senator representing Bauchi Central at the Senate, Ali Wakil, is dead.

He died after a brief illness on Saturday, a source close to the family told PREMIUM TIMES.

Efforts to speak to the Senate spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi, did not yield any result as he neither picked his calls nor replied text messages.

The senate president, Bukola Saraki, had just tweeted about Mr. Wakil’s passing.

“Enroute to celebrate with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and family on their daughter’s wedding, I just heard about the passing of my friend and colleague, Senator Ali Wakili. I am on my way to the Wakili house to pay my respects to his family,” he wrote.

“Inalilahi wa Ina Ilaehi Rajiun. It is the Almighty Allah (SWT) that gives life, and it his Him that takes it away. I pray that the Almighty Allah grants the dear departed Senator a place in Al Jannah Firdaus.”

