Illegal voters registration centre uncovered in Kwara

INEC Continuous Voters Registration (CVR)
A file photo of an INEC Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) centre

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has uncovered an illegal voter registration centre in Offa, Kwara State.

INEC Administrative SecretarySecretary in Kwara, Paul Atser, made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Friday.

“It has come to the notice of Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara State that some unscrupulous persons are carrying out illegal registration of voters in Offa Local Government area,” Mr. Atser said.

According to him, the perpetrators of the illegal registration were using Corel Draw application to change the particulars in a scanned INEC PVC.

The INEC official said one suspect was arrested and undergoing interrogation by the police.

“The general public is advised to be watchful and ensure that they go to only INEC designated registration centers to be captured for the PVC,” Atser added.

He said a list of all designated centers were available at the INEC State office as well as INEC offices in the 16 local government councils in Kwara.

(NAN)

