Council approves GL 09 entry point for engineering graduates in public service

The National Council on Establishment (NCE) has approved an enhanced entry point of salary Grade Level 09 for engineering graduates in the public service.

The approval is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the council’s 40th meeting that ended on Friday in Owerri, Imo.

The communiqué, read by Rufus Godwins, Head of Service of Rivers Government, stated that the council also approved that engineers would advance to grade level 10 after two years in service.

Other memorandums approved by the council, according to Godwins, are the creation of executive cadre for Procurement Officers in the scheme of service, and inclusion of Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and Assistant Cadre in the scheme.

It also approved the inclusion of relevant certificates for Surveyor, Survey Technical and Craftsmen in the civil service cadre, and restoration of Industrial Promotion Officer Cadre on salary grade level 08 to 17.

The meeting stressed the need for Ministries, Departments and Agencies to operate within the ambit of the law and the re-designation of existing Livestock Development Officer Cadre as Animal Husbandry/Scientist.

According to Mr. Godwins, the council also approved the restoration and upward review of schools’ House Masters and Mistresses allowance and that of Science and Mathematics teachers in Unity Schools.

“This is with approval for further necessary action by the office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

“The payment of a special allowance to Civil Servants engaged in teaching in Unity Schools should be addressed by the OHCSF with other relevant stakeholders,’’ the communiqué further read.

The council reaffirmed that professional certificates and qualifications issued by professional bodies, seeking inclusion in the scheme of service, should be recognised for proficiency purposes only.

It encouraged states to pay salaries and retirement benefits as at when due.

Mr. Godwins said the council’s plenary received 64 memorandums on various establishment matters, adding that some were rejected and others referred to the standing committee on schemes of service for detailed examination.

He announced that Kano would host the next council meeting while the standing committee would meet in July 2018 at Port Harcourt, Rivers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 40th NCE meeting, which opened on Monday, March 12 ended on Friday.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, presided over the meeting that was attended by the Heads of Service from the 36 states and their Permanent Secretaries. (NAN)