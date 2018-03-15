Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara

President Muhammadu Buhari (Middle) with Senate President, Bukola Saraki (left) and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara (right)

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with principal officers of the National Assembly.

The meeting, which has in attendance Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, is holding at the conference room of the office of the wife of the president at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting began at about 9 p.m.

The meeting is coming amidst the increasing dispute between the legislature and the executive on issues such as the electoral act and the Peace Corps.

Details later…

