Why I hacked pupils to death — Suspect

A suspected mentally ill man, Lekan Adebisi, who hacked two pupils to death, has declared that he is ready to face the consequences of his action.

The horror attack occurred on Monday at St. John’s Anglican Primary School, Agodo, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, Ogun State.

Mr. Adebisi stormed the school with a machete and hacked two pupils, Mubarak Kalesowo, and Sunday Obituyi, to death.

He was later arrested by police on Wednesday following a manhunt by police backed by youth and hunters.

The suspect told journalists on Thursday that he took the action because he was frustrated in life.

He was interviewed at the Eleweran Police Headquarters in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital.

The suspect, who was incoherent in his speech, also attributed his act to “hunger”. He said he had no food for two weeks and nobody was ready to help him.

“I did not eat for two weeks and I went out to beg for money. Nobody gave me money. When I had money, I took care of family members, friends and even outsiders. It was due to frustration,” he said.

“When hunger gripped me and it became unbearable, I then thought about my life and I concluded and asked myself; what type of life am I living? It was a bad life, then I went and took cutlass and I was prepared to face the consequence.”

The police commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, who paraded the suspect, said he would soon be charged to court.