57 board members under VP Osinbajo for inauguration — FULL LIST

Board members appointed into three federal agencies under the control of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are to be inaugurated on Tuesday, March 20.

The agencies are National Boundary Commission, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies and Border Communities Development Agencies.

Their boards, having 57 members in total, were among those recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement by Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the inauguration of the board will hold at 3PM at OSGF’s Conference Hall, Abuja.

“All appointees are expected to present their curriculum vitae and valid means of identification. Further vital information will be transmitted to appointees at the time of documentation,” Mr. Adekunle said.

BELOW IS PRESS STATEMENT ANNOUNCING MEMBERSHIP OF THE BOARDS.

INAUGURATION OF BOARDS OF AGENCIES UNDER THE OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT ON 20TH MARCH, 2018

Recently, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria appointed Chairmen and Members of Boards of Federal Government Agencies.

2. Accordingly, the Chairmen and Board Members of Agencies under the Office of the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, are scheduled to be inaugurated as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 20th March 2018

Venue: OSGF’s Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Shehu Shagari Complex,

Three Arms Zone, Abuja.

Time: 3.00 pm.

3. Prior to inauguration, Chairmen and Members will be documented at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Shehu Shagari Complex, between the hours of 10.00 a.m. and 2.00 p.m. on Monday, 19th March, 2018. All appointees are expected to present their curriculum vitae and valid means of identification. Further vital information will be transmitted to appointees at the time of documentation.

4. The names of Chairmen and Members of Boards as statutorily provided, and as approved by Mr. President to be inaugurated, are as follows:

i. NATIONAL BOUNDARY COMMISSION

S/N NAME POSITION ZONE/STATE 1 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE VICE-PRESIDENT CHAIRMAN 2 APPOINTMENT UGOCHI NNANNA KALU MEMBER ABIA (SE) 3 APPOINTMENT YAKUBU TSALA MEMBER ADAMAWA (NE) 4 APPOINTMENT HON. MOH’D B. LIKINGO MEMBER SOKOTO (NW) 5 APPOINTMENT OBONG RITA AKPAN MEMBER AKWA IBOM (SS) 6 APPOINTMENT BARR. BAYO OLORUNWO MEMBER OGUN (SW) 7 APPOINTMENT BARR. MOH’D LIMAN MEMBER NIGER (NC) 8 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Hon. Attorney General of the Federation & Minister of Justice MEMBER 9 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Defence MEMBER 10 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Police Affairs (now under Interior) MEMBER 11 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Foreign Affairs MEMBER 12 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Internal Affairs (now Interior) MEMBER 13 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Works MEMBER 14 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Cooperation & Integration in Africa (now under Foreign Affairs) MEMBER 15 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Economic Planning (now Minister of Budget & National Planning) MEMBER 16 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Petroleum Resources MEMBER 17 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE National Security Adviser MEMBER 18 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Inspector-General of Police MEMBER 19 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Director-General of the Commission SECRETARY

ii. NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR POLICY AND STRATEGIC STUDIES

S/N MODE NAME POSITION ZONE/STATE 1 APPOINTMENT CHIEF IGNATIUS LONGJAN CHAIRMAN PLATEAU (NC) 2 APPOINTMENT HON. ABDULLAI MATORI MEMBER BAUCHI (NE) 3 APPOINTMENT DR. CHIDIA MADUEKWE MEMBER ABIA (SE) 4 APPOINTMENT DR. FEMI MAJEKODUNMI MEMBER OGUN (SW) 5 APPOINTMENT IBRAHIM KABIR MASARI MEMBER KATSINA (NW) 6 APPOINTMENT SEN. UCHE EKWUNIFE MEMBER ANAMBRA (SE) 7 APPOINTMENT HON. TEMI HARRIMAN MEMBER DELTA (SS) 8 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Chief of Defence Staff or other senior member of the armed forces MEMBER 9 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Science & Technology MEMBER 10 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Director-General of the Institute MEMBER

iii. BORDER COMMUNITIES DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

S/N NAME POSITION ZONE/STATE 1 APPOINTMENT VICE PRESIDENT CHAIRMAN 2 APPOINTMENT AFAM OGENE MEMBER ANAMBRA (SE) 3 APPOINTMENT HON. SAHHED SALAWE MEMBER LAGOS (SW) 4 APPOINTMENT LEONELA J. OMO MEMBER BAYELSA (SS) 5 APPOINTMENT RABIU GWARZO MEMBER KANO (NW) 6 APPOINTMENT HAJIA DUMBA D. MIKAILA MEMBER ADAMAWA(NE) 7 APPOINTMENT IDRIS SANI BUKO MEMBER KWARA(NC) 8 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Hon. Attorney General of the Federation MEMBER 9 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Foreign Affairs MEMBER 10 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Works & Housing (now Power, Works & Housing) MEMBER 11 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Internal Affairs (now Interior) MEMBER 12 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Finance MEMBER 13 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Defence MEMBER 14 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Water Resources MEMBER 15 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Health MEMBER 16 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Education MEMBER 17 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Power & Steel( now Minister of Mines and Steel Development) MEMBER 18 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Science & Technology MEMBER 19 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Environment MEMBER 20 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister of Agric. & Rural Development MEMBER 21 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Minister Police Affairs (now under Interior) MEMBER 22 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Inspector General of Police MEMBER 23 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Chief Economic Adviser, National Planning Commission (now Minister of Budget & National Planning) MEMBER 24 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Director-General, National Boundary Commission MEMBER 25 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Director-General, National Intelligence Agency MEMBER 26 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Permanent Secretary, State and Local Government Affairs Office (now Permanent Secretary, Political And Economic Affairs, OSGF) MEMBER 27 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Surveyor-General of the Federation MEMBER 28 BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE Executive Secretary of the Agency MEMBER/ SECRETARY

Olusegun A. Adekunle Esq.

Permanent Secretary (General Services Office)

Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.