57 board members under VP Osinbajo for inauguration — FULL LIST

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo [Photo Credit: The Nation]

Board members appointed into three federal agencies under the control of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are to be inaugurated on Tuesday, March 20.

The agencies are National Boundary Commission, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies and Border Communities Development Agencies.

Their boards, having 57 members in total, were among those recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement by Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the inauguration of the board will hold at 3PM at OSGF’s Conference Hall, Abuja.

“All appointees are expected to present their curriculum vitae and valid means of identification. Further vital information will be transmitted to appointees at the time of documentation,” Mr. Adekunle said.

BELOW IS PRESS STATEMENT ANNOUNCING MEMBERSHIP OF THE BOARDS.

INAUGURATION OF BOARDS OF AGENCIES UNDER THE OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT ON 20TH MARCH, 2018

Recently, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria appointed Chairmen and Members of Boards of Federal Government Agencies.

2. Accordingly, the Chairmen and Board Members of Agencies under the Office of the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, are scheduled to be inaugurated as follows:

Date:  Tuesday, 20th March 2018

Venue: OSGF’s Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Shehu Shagari Complex,

Three Arms Zone, Abuja.

Time: 3.00 pm.

3. Prior to inauguration, Chairmen and Members will be documented at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Shehu Shagari Complex, between the hours of 10.00 a.m. and 2.00 p.m. on Monday, 19th March, 2018. All appointees are expected to present their curriculum vitae and valid means of identification. Further vital information will be transmitted to appointees at the time of documentation.

4. The names of Chairmen and Members of Boards as statutorily provided, and as approved by Mr. President to be inaugurated, are as follows:

i. NATIONAL BOUNDARY COMMISSION

     
S/NNAMEPOSITIONZONE/STATE
1BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEVICE-PRESIDENTCHAIRMAN
2APPOINTMENTUGOCHI NNANNA KALUMEMBERABIA (SE)
3APPOINTMENTYAKUBU TSALAMEMBERADAMAWA (NE)
4APPOINTMENTHON. MOH’D B. LIKINGOMEMBERSOKOTO (NW)
5APPOINTMENTOBONG RITA AKPANMEMBERAKWA IBOM (SS)
6APPOINTMENTBARR. BAYO OLORUNWOMEMBEROGUN (SW)
7APPOINTMENTBARR. MOH’D LIMANMEMBERNIGER (NC)
8BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEHon. Attorney General of the Federation & Minister of JusticeMEMBER
9BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of DefenceMEMBER
10BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of Police Affairs (now under Interior)MEMBER
11BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of Foreign AffairsMEMBER
12BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of Internal Affairs (now Interior)MEMBER
13BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of WorksMEMBER
14BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of Cooperation & Integration in Africa (now under Foreign Affairs)MEMBER
15BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of Economic Planning (now Minister of Budget & National Planning)MEMBER
16BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of Petroleum ResourcesMEMBER
17BY VIRTUE OF OFFICENational Security AdviserMEMBER
18BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEInspector-General of PoliceMEMBER
19BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEDirector-General of the CommissionSECRETARY

ii. NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR POLICY AND STRATEGIC STUDIES

      
S/NMODENAMEPOSITIONZONE/STATE
1APPOINTMENTCHIEF IGNATIUS LONGJANCHAIRMANPLATEAU (NC)
2APPOINTMENTHON. ABDULLAI MATORIMEMBERBAUCHI (NE)
3APPOINTMENTDR. CHIDIA MADUEKWEMEMBERABIA (SE)
4APPOINTMENTDR. FEMI MAJEKODUNMIMEMBEROGUN (SW)
5APPOINTMENTIBRAHIM KABIR MASARIMEMBERKATSINA (NW)
6APPOINTMENTSEN. UCHE EKWUNIFEMEMBERANAMBRA (SE)
7APPOINTMENTHON. TEMI HARRIMANMEMBERDELTA (SS)
8BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEChief of Defence Staff or other senior member of the armed forcesMEMBER
9BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of Science & TechnologyMEMBER
10BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEDirector-General of the InstituteMEMBER

iii. BORDER COMMUNITIES DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

     
S/NNAMEPOSITIONZONE/STATE
1APPOINTMENTVICE PRESIDENTCHAIRMAN
2APPOINTMENTAFAM OGENEMEMBERANAMBRA (SE)
3APPOINTMENTHON. SAHHED SALAWEMEMBERLAGOS (SW)
4APPOINTMENTLEONELA J. OMOMEMBERBAYELSA (SS)
5APPOINTMENTRABIU GWARZOMEMBERKANO (NW)
6APPOINTMENTHAJIA DUMBA D. MIKAILAMEMBERADAMAWA(NE)
7APPOINTMENTIDRIS SANI BUKOMEMBERKWARA(NC)
8BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEHon. Attorney General of the FederationMEMBER
9BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of Foreign AffairsMEMBER
10BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of Works & Housing (now Power, Works & Housing)MEMBER
11BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of Internal Affairs (now Interior)MEMBER
12BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of FinanceMEMBER
13BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of DefenceMEMBER
14BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of Water ResourcesMEMBER
15BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of HealthMEMBER
16BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of EducationMEMBER
17BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of Power & Steel( now Minister of Mines and Steel Development)MEMBER
18BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of Science & TechnologyMEMBER
19BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of EnvironmentMEMBER
20BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister of Agric. & Rural DevelopmentMEMBER
21BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEMinister Police Affairs (now under Interior)MEMBER
22BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEInspector General of PoliceMEMBER
23BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEChief Economic Adviser, National Planning Commission (now Minister of Budget & National Planning)MEMBER
24BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEDirector-General, National Boundary CommissionMEMBER
25BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEDirector-General, National Intelligence AgencyMEMBER
26BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEPermanent Secretary, State and Local Government Affairs Office (now Permanent Secretary, Political And Economic Affairs, OSGF)MEMBER
27BY VIRTUE OF OFFICESurveyor-General of the FederationMEMBER
28BY VIRTUE OF OFFICEExecutive Secretary of the AgencyMEMBER/ SECRETARY

Olusegun A. Adekunle Esq.

Permanent Secretary (General Services Office)

Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

