57 board members under VP Osinbajo for inauguration — FULL LIST

Board members appointed into three federal agencies under the control of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are to be inaugurated on Tuesday, March 20.
The agencies are National Boundary Commission, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies and Border Communities Development Agencies.
Their boards, having 57 members in total, were among those recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
A statement by Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the inauguration of the board will hold at 3PM at OSGF’s Conference Hall, Abuja.
“All appointees are expected to present their curriculum vitae and valid means of identification. Further vital information will be transmitted to appointees at the time of documentation,” Mr. Adekunle said.
Recently, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria appointed Chairmen and Members of Boards of Federal Government Agencies.
2. Accordingly, the Chairmen and Board Members of Agencies under the Office of the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, are scheduled to be inaugurated as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 20th March 2018
Venue: OSGF’s Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Shehu Shagari Complex,
Three Arms Zone, Abuja.
Time: 3.00 pm.
3. Prior to inauguration, Chairmen and Members will be documented at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Shehu Shagari Complex, between the hours of 10.00 a.m. and 2.00 p.m. on Monday, 19th March, 2018. All appointees are expected to present their curriculum vitae and valid means of identification. Further vital information will be transmitted to appointees at the time of documentation.
4. The names of Chairmen and Members of Boards as statutorily provided, and as approved by Mr. President to be inaugurated, are as follows:
i. NATIONAL BOUNDARY COMMISSION
|S/N
|NAME
|POSITION
|ZONE/STATE
|1
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|VICE-PRESIDENT
|CHAIRMAN
|2
|APPOINTMENT
|UGOCHI NNANNA KALU
|MEMBER
|ABIA (SE)
|3
|APPOINTMENT
|YAKUBU TSALA
|MEMBER
|ADAMAWA (NE)
|4
|APPOINTMENT
|HON. MOH’D B. LIKINGO
|MEMBER
|SOKOTO (NW)
|5
|APPOINTMENT
|OBONG RITA AKPAN
|MEMBER
|AKWA IBOM (SS)
|6
|APPOINTMENT
|BARR. BAYO OLORUNWO
|MEMBER
|OGUN (SW)
|7
|APPOINTMENT
|BARR. MOH’D LIMAN
|MEMBER
|NIGER (NC)
|8
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Hon. Attorney General of the Federation & Minister of Justice
|MEMBER
|9
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Defence
|MEMBER
|10
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Police Affairs (now under Interior)
|MEMBER
|11
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Foreign Affairs
|MEMBER
|12
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Internal Affairs (now Interior)
|MEMBER
|13
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Works
|MEMBER
|14
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Cooperation & Integration in Africa (now under Foreign Affairs)
|MEMBER
|15
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Economic Planning (now Minister of Budget & National Planning)
|MEMBER
|16
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Petroleum Resources
|MEMBER
|17
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|National Security Adviser
|MEMBER
|18
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Inspector-General of Police
|MEMBER
|19
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Director-General of the Commission
|SECRETARY
ii. NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR POLICY AND STRATEGIC STUDIES
|S/N
|MODE
|NAME
|POSITION
|ZONE/STATE
|1
|APPOINTMENT
|CHIEF IGNATIUS LONGJAN
|CHAIRMAN
|PLATEAU (NC)
|2
|APPOINTMENT
|HON. ABDULLAI MATORI
|MEMBER
|BAUCHI (NE)
|3
|APPOINTMENT
|DR. CHIDIA MADUEKWE
|MEMBER
|ABIA (SE)
|4
|APPOINTMENT
|DR. FEMI MAJEKODUNMI
|MEMBER
|OGUN (SW)
|5
|APPOINTMENT
|IBRAHIM KABIR MASARI
|MEMBER
|KATSINA (NW)
|6
|APPOINTMENT
|SEN. UCHE EKWUNIFE
|MEMBER
|ANAMBRA (SE)
|7
|APPOINTMENT
|HON. TEMI HARRIMAN
|MEMBER
|DELTA (SS)
|8
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Chief of Defence Staff or other senior member of the armed forces
|MEMBER
|9
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Science & Technology
|MEMBER
|10
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Director-General of the Institute
|MEMBER
iii. BORDER COMMUNITIES DEVELOPMENT AGENCY
|S/N
|NAME
|POSITION
|ZONE/STATE
|1
|APPOINTMENT
|VICE PRESIDENT
|CHAIRMAN
|2
|APPOINTMENT
|AFAM OGENE
|MEMBER
|ANAMBRA (SE)
|3
|APPOINTMENT
|HON. SAHHED SALAWE
|MEMBER
|LAGOS (SW)
|4
|APPOINTMENT
|LEONELA J. OMO
|MEMBER
|BAYELSA (SS)
|5
|APPOINTMENT
|RABIU GWARZO
|MEMBER
|KANO (NW)
|6
|APPOINTMENT
|HAJIA DUMBA D. MIKAILA
|MEMBER
|ADAMAWA(NE)
|7
|APPOINTMENT
|IDRIS SANI BUKO
|MEMBER
|KWARA(NC)
|8
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Hon. Attorney General of the Federation
|MEMBER
|9
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Foreign Affairs
|MEMBER
|10
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Works & Housing (now Power, Works & Housing)
|MEMBER
|11
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Internal Affairs (now Interior)
|MEMBER
|12
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Finance
|MEMBER
|13
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Defence
|MEMBER
|14
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Water Resources
|MEMBER
|15
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Health
|MEMBER
|16
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Education
|MEMBER
|17
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Power & Steel( now Minister of Mines and Steel Development)
|MEMBER
|18
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Science & Technology
|MEMBER
|19
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Environment
|MEMBER
|20
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister of Agric. & Rural Development
|MEMBER
|21
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Minister Police Affairs (now under Interior)
|MEMBER
|22
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Inspector General of Police
|MEMBER
|23
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Chief Economic Adviser, National Planning Commission (now Minister of Budget & National Planning)
|MEMBER
|24
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Director-General, National Boundary Commission
|MEMBER
|25
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Director-General, National Intelligence Agency
|MEMBER
|26
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Permanent Secretary, State and Local Government Affairs Office (now Permanent Secretary, Political And Economic Affairs, OSGF)
|MEMBER
|27
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Surveyor-General of the Federation
|MEMBER
|28
|BY VIRTUE OF OFFICE
|Executive Secretary of the Agency
|MEMBER/ SECRETARY
Olusegun A. Adekunle Esq.
Permanent Secretary (General Services Office)
Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.