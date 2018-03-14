Jibrin resumes at House after lengthy suspension for exposing budget fraud

Related News

The member of the House of Representatives, representing Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency of Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has finally resumed his legislative duties after being recalled from a lengthy suspension.

Mr. Jibrin was on suspension for one year and four months.

He was punished by his colleagues in September, 2016 for 180 legislative days after he exposed a budget padding scandal.

He accused the speaker, Yakubu Dogara, deputy speaker, Lasun Yussuff; the Chief Whip, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa; and the minority leader, Leo Ogor of padding the 2016 budget with over N30 billion constituency projects.

He submitted a petition against the principal officers at the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Department of Security Services (DSS) and the Police headquarters all in Abuja.

After being on suspension for over a year, the speaker, Mr. Dogara, said Mr. Jibrin was recalled after apologising to the House.

Although the letter was not fully read before the parliament, the speaker paraphrased it by saying Mr. Jibrin had met all the conditions given to him to resume.

Upon resumption, Mr. Jibrin declined to speak with the press.

Sources familiar with the development said the chief Whip facilitated his return to the house.

Messrs. Doguwa and Jibrin are both from Kano state and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).