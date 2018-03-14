Buhari lands in Maiduguri, off to Yobe

Related News

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, arrived the Maiduguri air force base, in the Borno State capital on Wednesday morning.

The president is on his way to Yobe State, his first visit there since over 100 girls were abducted from their school in Dapchi.

The presidential aircraft arrived the air force base at 11.05 a.m.

After taking the military parade, the president immediately went into a closed-door meeting at the lounge of the air force base with the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, and some top military commanders including the Chief of Air Staff.

By 11:55 a.m., the president and the governor of emerged from the meeting. Mr. Buhari was then escorted to the tarmac to board an air force helicopter to Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

Journalists other than those of NTA and the News Agency of Nigeria were practically barred from filming or covering the president’s arrival.