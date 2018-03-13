JAMB begins release of 2018 UTME examination results

Related News

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has begun to release the results of the ongoing 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The examination began on Friday and will end on March 17.

The spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

He said the board has scrutinized the centres which led to the release of the results.

He urged the candidates to visit the board’s website and check their results.

“The results will be released in batches, candidates are free to check,” he said.

Similarly, a candidate Segun Abidoye, who wrote the examination on Saturday in Ilorin Kwara State, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

“The result was released in the midnight and I have obtained my scores”, Mr. Abidoye said.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the board stating the results would not be released immediately, in order for it to review the activities of the candidates and to minimise the number of cancellations.

“We want to monitor everything that happens through our CCT cameras. Last year, we proved a point that there is nothing extraordinary in the immediate release of results but we had to cancel some results when we found out what happened in some centres. So, if we have to take two or three days to look at the conduct of the candidates before releasing the result so as to minimise cancellation, then we will do so”, the board had said.