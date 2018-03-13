Stop sabotaging our own government, APC senator tells colleagues

Related News

A senator, Abdullahi Adamu, has urged his colleagues especially those of the All Progressive Congress to contribute their quota to the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration rather than undermine it.

Not doing so, the senator said, amounts to a sabotage of a government “they helped institute”.

Mr. Adamu, who was last month removed as chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, is currently facing allegations of plotting to remove the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Last week, he was accused by Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi-PDP) of plotting to destabilise the senate and remove some leaders from office.

Mr. Adamu in a swift reaction denied the allegation describing Mr. Saraki as a son.

In a statement restating his position on Monday, Mr. Adamu said it was unfortunate that lawmakers of the APC were sabotaging the president.

Details of the statement was published by Daily Trust.

“I believe we need to retrace our steps and reconsider our stand as legislators on matters of public interest.

“Our party, APC, has the majority in both chambers of the National Assembly, yet we hold the Executive ‘prisoner of politics’ that are unhealthy for the polity. It is such a terrible irony that we sabotage our own government by refusing to do our part in support of the Executive.

“Appointments requiring Senate approval are held up. The consequence is that the public has nicknamed the President and his administration ‘go-slow’. The people gave us the mandate as a party to deliver,” he said.