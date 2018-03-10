Sierra Leone election too close to call with half results in

Related News

Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission has released 50 per cent of results for the presidential race of Wednesday’s general elections, with the main opposition party closing in on the ruling All Peoples Congress.

The results show that the ruling APC candidate, Samura Kamara, is in the lead so far, followed closely by Julius Maada Bio of the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP).

The chairperson of the electoral commission, Mohamed Conteh, said the commission was collating the remaining half of the results.

See the results released below:

