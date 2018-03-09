Nigerians ‘attack’ Senator over Canadian doctors’ salary tweet

Related News

Some Nigerians have verbally attacked a senator, Ben Murray-Bruce (PDP, Bayelsa), who appeared so impressed by Canadian doctors rejecting a pay raise, that he compared them to their Nigerian counterparts.

Mr. Murray-Bruce had taken to his official Twitter page to call on the Nigerian government to pay attention to Nigerian doctors who protest for not being paid enough.

A few days ago, more than 500 doctors and residents in Canada, as well as over 150 medical students, signed a public letter protesting their own pay raises, CNBC reported.

“We, Quebec doctors who believe in a strong public system, oppose the recent salary increases negotiated by our medical federations,” the letter said.

The group also said they are offended that they would receive raises when nurses and patients ”are struggling”.

In his tweet, Mr. Murray-Bruce said, “At a time Canadian doctors are protesting that they are being paid too much (your eyes don’t deceive you), doctors in Nigeria are on strike for not being paid enough.

“We can’t pay our doctors well, but we can budget ₦1.1 billion to clean a government office. Which way Nigeria?”

Nigerians, obviously still upset after the recent revelation that senators are receiving N13.5 million monthly as “running cost”, urged Mr. Murray-Bruce to emulate the Canadian doctors.

The revelation of the pay package, which was made by Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), has stirred up mixed reaction among the Nigerians in the country.

In an interview with TheNews, Mr. Sani said that the ”running cost does not include a N700,000 monthly consolidated salary and allowances which they also receive”.

He explained that though there is no specification on what the funds was meant for, each lawmaker is mandated to provide receipts to back up their expenses.

Below are the reactions of some Nigerians to Mr. Murray-Bruce’s tweet:

Sir,you and your colleagues in the senate and House of assembly can also protest that your allowances are too much…what do you think? — Izuchukwu (@Izzo_Hova) March 8, 2018

The only common sense i will oblige to is when you protest in support of reduction of N13million per month running cost for each senator in NA. — Dantsoho ®♡ (@Dants_xie) March 9, 2018

Why can't Nigerian senators emulate the Canadian Doctors?…. then we will know you are fighting people's cause… You can lead by example too..not just to attack presidency all the time … National Assembly is part of the system and problem sir. — adeniye ayokunle (@ayoadeniye) March 8, 2018

You seem to be oblivious of the fact that you're a part of the all these inefficiencies & insensitivities! Why have you not refused & stopped your colleagues from amassing N13.5million as extra running cost as revealed recently by Senator Shehu Sani? Tell us your part in it. — Olubiyi Bibi Falemara-Williams (@bibi2williams) March 8, 2018

Sounds nice, let it start from the Senate. You people should cut down your Maxi bumper wages. Charity begins at home, don’t throw stone when you live in glass house. 13.5m monthly and 220million constituency allowance. Ole ni yin — Sekere (@sekere_111) March 8, 2018

Let's stop your running cost of 13 million to help the doctors — Sultan Abdulazeez (@sultanabdumalik) March 8, 2018

The self-righteousness of a politician never ceases.He has jumped on the doctors…and left the ones who have pegged back everyone's salaries, except https://t.co/84y7HPyhJH can't keep tweeting about govt's shortcomings when you're part of it.#ComeOutFromAmongThem — Quiet Spirit (@Jubalkayne) March 9, 2018

Tell your fellow thieves in the parliament that you are the reason for the poverty in the land. How much is your take home monthly for doing nothing other than tweeting — sunday gabriel (@koko_bellow) March 8, 2018

….and you receive #13.5million every month aside salary…. Who is deceiving who? Which way, Nigeria?🙄 — Adekunle Samuel Akorede (@Hardeks001) March 9, 2018

Only if you had paid your N11Bn debt. Only if you changed the story when you had the opportunity to lead NTA. And only if you are not collecting undisclosed salaries and allowances as a Senator. Ride on for RTs. I know your target audience — Mr Ayenigba (@ibroayo) March 8, 2018

I love reading your post sir because of your structural and tactical approach but your hypocrisy glows brighter than the Sun in the day and the moon at night! — Omo Ure 🇳🇬 (@Iam__temmy) March 9, 2018

Sir, No one has never protest when you collecting N13m monthly as running cost and N200m annually for constituency allowance.

This is indeed common sense.. — Ololade S (@ojogiwaso) March 9, 2018