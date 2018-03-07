Senate claim on EFCC’s audit report ‘incorrect’ – Spokesperson

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied the report issued by a Senate committee stating that the commission had failed to submit its audited account to the Auditor-General of the Federation since the time of its establishment.

The Senate committee on public accounts said 85 government parastatals including the EFCC failed to submit their audited accounts to the Auditor General of the Federation since the time of their establishment.

The parastatals include Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

The chairman of the committee, Matthew Uroghide (Edo-PDP) said the 85 parastatals have never submitted reports of their audit to the Auditor General of the Federation since they were created.

Adopting the report of the committee, the Senate resolved to withhold the 2018 budgetary approvals for parastatals who have not submitted their reports since inception and those who have six to 10 years arrears.

The senators also gave a deadline of May 2018 to others who have over two years arrears.

But EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, via a text message stated that a check with the office of the Auditor General ”would have forestalled this error of fact”.

Mr. Uwujaren’s response read: “It is incorrect to say that the EFCC never submitted audit report to the office of the auditor-general. A check with that office would have forestalled this error of fact.

“Moreover, the yearly Annual Report of the Commission to the National Assembly also provides information regarding EFCC’s finance.”