SSS frees detained Nigerian journalist

The State Security Service has released Tony Ezimakor, a Daily Independent journalist who was detained last Wednesday after honouring an invitation.

“Yes, he has been released,” Don Okere, the paper’s editor, told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Monday night.

Mr. Okere was released around 10:30 p.m. to his lawyer, according to Sahara Reporters who broke the news Tuesday night.

Mr. Ezimakor’s release came a few hours after PREMIUM TIMES reported that some rights activists had planned to stage a major demonstration outside the SSS headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr. Ezimakor, who was arrested over a story on ransom payments to Boko Haram, was said to have been released unconditionally.

