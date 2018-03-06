ABU senior staff union pulls out of national strike

Related News

The Ahmadu Bello University chapter of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities Union (SSANU) has pulled out of the national strike which commenced December 2017.

The union made the pronouncement after its congress held at the union secretariat in the main campus, Tuesday.

The union directed all its members to resume work immediately.

The union’s chairman, Ilyas Bello, shortly after the congress told journalists that the strike ”had lost direction and focus”, hence the decision of the chapter’s congress to pull out and resume work.

He said the union embarked on the strike action on December 4, 2017.

“This is the 4th month and up till now, the strike has lost direction, it has lost focus. The government is not inviting the union, most universities are in session, academic activities are in progress. And so, we felt the best we could do is to call on our members to resume work immediately.

“This idea was muted by the congress and it was unanimously adopted. On this note, the SSANU members have been directed by the congress of SSANU, Ahmadu Bello University chapter to resume work with immediate effect,” he said.

The SSANU members were also angered by the purported expulsion of their chapter chairman and resolved that, the letter of expulsion issued to him was null, void and of no effect.

According to them, the constitution of the the union was not followed in the purported expulsion. They said the national body of the union does not have power to expel any official or member of the local chapter.

The union also expelled some ”erring members” for their failure to appear before disciplinary committees after their initial suspension.