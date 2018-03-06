16 items JAMB candidates must not take to exam venue (FULL LIST)

Related News

Ahead of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) which will begin on Friday, March 9 to March 17, the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has again warned candidates against bringing in prohibited items into the examination halls.

In a document seen by PREMIUM TIMES and signed by the registrar of the board, Ishaq Oloyede, the prohibited items were listed.

Mr Oloyede said the items were prohibited in order to secure the sanctity and integrity of the board’s examination.

“Kindly note that the examination officials are allowed to scrutinise eye glass or similar devices and when convinced that such item may compromise the sanctity of the examination, the examination official should confiscate it”, he said.

The registrar said that entry into the examination venue by unauthorised person will be sanctioned.

“Where examination official (Board staff or Adhoc staff) or any authorised person is found with any of these prohibited items in the examination hall, such compromising action would be treated as a deliberate act of examination sabotage and necessary sanction will be applied”, the registrar said.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the Board directed candidates for the 2018 UTME to start printing their examination notification slip from March 6.

Similarly, the spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin in a phone interview with PREMIUM TIMES said the notification slip also carries the time and date allocated to each candidate.

He said the candidate should ensure they print before Friday noting that the board will not reschedule exam.

“Printing of the E-slip is important for candidates in order to get the date and time scheduled for their examination early, also lateness will not be tolerated”, Mr Benjamin said.

About 1.6 million candidates are expected to write the examination in 602 centres across the country.

List of items prohibited:

1) Watches

2) Pen/Biros

3) Mobile phones or similar electronic devices

4) Spy reading glasses which should be scrutinised

5) Calculators or similar electronic devices

6) USB, CD, hard disks and or similar storage devices

7) Books or any reading/writing material.

8) Cameras

9) Recorders

10) Microphones

11) Ear pieces

12) Ink/pen readers

13) Smart lenses

14) Smart rings/ jewellery

15) Smart buttons

16) Bluetooth devices.