Finally, Reps receive NFIU conference report

The conference report of both chambers of the National Assembly on the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Agency (NFIU) bill was on Tuesday laid before the House of Representatives.

This came a week after the Chairman of Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption, Chukwuka Utazi, accused his House of Representatives counterpart, Akinloye Babajide, of hindering the progress of the bill by not attending scheduled meetings of the conference to fine-tune the bill.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had on Sunday in a social media message assured that the bill will be passed this week.

The bill seeks to make Nigeria’s Financial Intelligence Unit, currently under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), totally independent.

The NFIU, which is domiciled in the EFCC, was in July 2017 suspended by the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units for not being independent.

Egmont Group is a global financial intelligence gathering of Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) of 156 countries.

It is a platform for members to share expertise and financial intelligence to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.