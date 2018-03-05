My major regret in life – Obasanjo

Related News

A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday revealed one of the major regrets in his life.

The two-time Nigerian leader who is marking his 81st birthday, said the early death of his parents and their failure to enjoy the fruits of the sacrifice they made while raising him continues to make him sad.

He made the disclosure at a ceremony to mark his birthday at Marque Events Centre located within the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

Mr. Obasanjo said he wished his parents lived long to witness his success in life.

“One thing I always miss and remember is that my parents left this world too early. The sacrifice they made, they did not wait to see the results. How I wish they had waited to see and eat fruits of their labour,’ Mr. Obasanjo said.

The former president, however, said he draws consolation from the Yoruba belief that the dead always look behind to see happenings after them on earth.

With that belief, he said he was sure his late parents would still be happy in their graves even now.

“But going by what Yoruba believe and say, that the dead always watch over their beloved ones and see happenings around them, I am convinced that my parents are happy in their graves, as they watch over me,” he said.

On his birthday, Mr. Obasanjo said he would continue to appreciate, praise adore and worship God, just as he admitted that all those who worked and are still working with him are loyal.

He expressed his appreciation to his aides and workers. Mr. Obasanjo said his success would not be without their commitment and loyalty.

He advised people to serve humanity, noting that it is when humanity is serve that one can serve God.

He said he did not believe that God has created a bad situation for Nigeria, or in any particularly country in Africa.

“We mus be able to serve humanity, if we can’t serve humanity, we can’t serve God. I do not believe God had created bad situation for Nigeria, or any particular country in Africa. If things are not going right, we must blame ourselves,” he said.

The former president urged Nigerians to take seriously governance and moral values among other things to get things right in the country.