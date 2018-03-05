Buhari receives Liberian President, George Weah

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the recently inaugurated President of Liberia, George Weah, in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Weah’s motorcade arrived the forecourt of the president’s office at about 12:30 p.m.

The two leaders are currently holding a meeting behind closed doors inside the president’s office.

Monday’s visit is the first by Mr. Weah to Nigeria since he was elected president. He was sworn in as president on January 22 after defeating immediate past vice president Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party.

Mr. Weah ran under the platform of Coalition for Democratic Change.

He won the first round of election with 38.4 per cent forcing a run off.

In the second round of the election, Mr. Weah was elected President of Liberia with more than 60 per cent of the votes.

His swearing-in in January marked Liberia’s first democratic transition in 74 years.