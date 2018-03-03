Rann: UNICEF, IOM, UN condemn Boko Haram attack

Related News

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have deplored Boko Haram attack on Rann in Borno.

IOM said: “a large number of Boko Haram members armed with automatic weapons, rocket propelled grenades and gun trucks attacked the military base in Rann’’.

The UN migration agency said some 55,000 people displaced by the conflict lived in a camp near the base.

“IOM staff reported that during the incident, four soldiers, four mobile police and three humanitarian workers were killed and another three humanitarian workers were injured.

“Two of those killed were IOM field colleagues,’’ Mohammed Abdiker, IOM Director of Operations and Emergencies said.

“We are outraged and saddened at the killings of two of our colleagues in an attack by Boko Haram in North East Nigeria last evening.

“They represented the best in us in assisting displaced civilians. We will miss them,’’ Mr. Abdiker said.

UNICEF, in a statement by Marie-Pierre Poirier, UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa, also expressed shock on the attack against humanitarian workers in Rann.

Ms. Poirier said: “UNICEF is shocked by the attack on March 1, in Rann, Borno State, in which three aid workers lost their lives, three were injured and one is reportedly missing.

“One of these brave workers who lost their lives, and the nurse who is missing, were on the frontline providing critical services supported by UNICEF.

“The two others who were killed were working for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

“We strongly condemn this attack on selfless aid professionals, who were working in the most difficult humanitarian conditions.

“Alarmingly, the number of attacks on aid workers is increasing around the world, and we must stand together to reaffirm our commitment to protect them. Humanitarian workers should never be a target.

“UNICEF offers its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to all IOM staff members. We will continue to work with the Government to ensure safe return of those missing.”

The UN statement, issued by its Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, had also strongly condemned the killing of the three aid workers in Rann town.

“Three aid workers were also injured, and a female nurse is missing and feared to have been abducted,’’ Kallon said.

He said the UN was also concerned about other civilians who may have been injured or killed in the attack.

“Two of the deceased aid workers were contractors with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), working as coordinators in a camp in Rann for 55,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

“The other aid worker was a medical doctor employed as a third-party consultant with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF),’’ Mr. Kallon said.