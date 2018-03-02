UPDATED: Kidnapped wife, son of Nigerian journalist freed

Related News

The wife and son of a journalist who were kidnapped on Wednesday have been released.

The victims were kidnapped when the attackers stormed the Kaduna home of Nasiru Yakubu, a journalist with Voice of America.

A neighbour of Mr. Yakubu who tried to stop the kidnappers was killed in the process.

‎Mr. Yakubu confirmed the release of his family, saying he paid N2 million as ransom.

“Slm. Friends I’m happy to inform you that my wife and her kid were released by their abductors this night after collecting 2million Naira as ransom.

“I appreciate your concern ALL!” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the kidnappers earlier demanded N12 million ransom before it was reduced to N2 million.

See Facebook post below: