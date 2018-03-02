Saraki, other Nigerians condemn killing of aid workers in Borno

Bukola Saraki
Senate President, Bukola Saraki [Photo: Nigerian Pilot]

The Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and other Nigerians have condemned the killing of three UN aid workers in a community in Borno state.

He said this on his official Twitter handle on Friday, where he described the attack as cowardly and also called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Three UN aid workers were killed in a Thursday night attack by Boko Haram insurgents in Rann community in Kala Balge Local Government of Borno.

A female aid worker was also missing while another sustained injuries in the attack.

Samantha Newport, Head of Communications, UNICEF Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), who confirmed the incident, said two of the deceased were personnel of UN client organisation, International Organisation of Migration (IOM), deployed to Rann as camp managers.

She added that others killed were a medical doctor working as a consultant with UNICEF and an aid worker with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) affiliate organisation.

In his tweet, Mr. Saraki said, “My prayers are with the people of Rann, Borno State at this time.

“Last night’s despicable attack that led to the deaths of several aid workers is a callous and cowardly act. Our security forces must not relent until they bring the perpetrators of this atrocity to justice.”

Below are the reactions of some Nigerians:

