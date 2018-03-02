Saraki, other Nigerians condemn killing of aid workers in Borno

Related News

The Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and other Nigerians have condemned the killing of three UN aid workers in a community in Borno state.

He said this on his official Twitter handle on Friday, where he described the attack as cowardly and also called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Three UN aid workers were killed in a Thursday night attack by Boko Haram insurgents in Rann community in Kala Balge Local Government of Borno.

A female aid worker was also missing while another sustained injuries in the attack.

Samantha Newport, Head of Communications, UNICEF Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), who confirmed the incident, said two of the deceased were personnel of UN client organisation, International Organisation of Migration (IOM), deployed to Rann as camp managers.

She added that others killed were a medical doctor working as a consultant with UNICEF and an aid worker with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) affiliate organisation.

In his tweet, Mr. Saraki said, “My prayers are with the people of Rann, Borno State at this time.

“Last night’s despicable attack that led to the deaths of several aid workers is a callous and cowardly act. Our security forces must not relent until they bring the perpetrators of this atrocity to justice.”

Below are the reactions of some Nigerians:

Our security forces has not for once relent in tackling our challenges. Hence, we keep to face several attacks. This has explained better on the reason why we need to be our self security. — Onilemarun Kareem (@Onile050) March 2, 2018

This is too cruel, The failure of embracing peace will continue to cause several disability on us as a Nation. The perpetrators of this unholy attack must be brought to book. — Onilemarun Kareem (@Onile050) March 2, 2018

Too much of prayers and thoughts.Act so we all don't have to keep praying. — Telimoye (@moye_b) March 2, 2018

It’s good to pray & be religious but will it solve the problem we are meant to face with courage? Why is a group outplayed the nations in carrying out terror,we have degraded everything that make us a nation&ppl;with lack of planning and ethics in making things work patriotically — Yemi Idowu (@yemray) March 2, 2018

For 3years not even one arrest of these killers especially herdsmen has been made since 2015 but u are gud in arresting unarmed ipob for mere protesting against evil govt.History will remeber all of u.For us we have made up our mind for Biafra restoration via referendum not war — Brown (@Brownco72) March 2, 2018

If the security are there, how come the killing hasn't stopped up till now? — Augusta A (@AugustaA6) March 2, 2018

They can’t work, many of the security agent re protecting your likes.. if only you can let them do their primary assignment — Marco 8Ballz (@mab_2g) March 2, 2018

Sir, this can't be the only thing we know how to do as a nation. Proactive methods needs to be employed in preventing such evil but as it is, we're so quick to offer prayers of sympathies rather than act before an evil deed is done — Jonathan Kolawole (@sleekjoe) March 2, 2018

Certainly, but we should know that we citizens are those who engage much is the killings of one another because of hates and sentiment. — Onilemarun Kareem (@Onile050) March 2, 2018