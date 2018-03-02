Burkina Faso Attack: Seven assailants killed

Related News

At least seven assailants have been shot dead by security forces after violence broke out in Ouagadougou, the Burkina Faso capital Friday, the government of the west African nation has said.

Witnesses in Ouagadougou started reporting sounds of gunfire and rocket launchers across the city shortly after 10:00 a.m. local time.

The attackers, whose identities remained unclear as at the time of filing this report, apparently targeted several government buildings, including Prime Minister Paul Kaba Thieba’s office.

A military base and the French embassy there were also targeted.

Some witnesses said the attack bore the markings of terrorism. The French embassy described the incident as a terrorist attack.

Four attackers were killed at the French Embassy in Ouagadougou; while three others were gunned down at the Army Headquarters, local media reports said.

PREMIUM TIMES publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, reported from Ouagadougou that Burkinabe soldiers have largely contained the attack and have taken charge of the streets of Ouagadougou.

No gunfire has been heard within the past hour, but smoke is still billowing over the city’s skylines.

Last August, militants stormed a restaurant in Ouagadougou, killing 17 people.

Two of the terrorists died in a shootout with security forces during that attack.