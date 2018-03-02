Gunfire heard in Burkina Faso capital

Related News

Some gunmen whose mission is not immediately clear are carrying out attacks around Ouagadougou, the Burkina Faso capital.

Witnesses tell PREMIUM TIMES several rocket attacks have been launched within the past hour.

Some witnesses said the attack could be terrorism-related.

The police in Ouagadougou have confirmed the attack, but are saying little about who is responsible.

Paul Kaba Thieba, the prime minister, has not spoken yet.

Last August, militants stormed a restaurant in Ouagadougou, killing 17 people.

Two of the terrorists died in a gun attack with security forces.