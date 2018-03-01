JAMB releases mock UTME result

A cross-section of candidates writing the 2017 JAMB and UTME computer based examination at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Pro-metrics Centre, in Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Saturday (13/5/17). 02637/13/5/2017/Idowu Gabriel/HB/NAN

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Thursday released the results of the just-conducted Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

According to him, candidates are to check their results on line by visiting www.jamb.org.ng with their registration numbers.

Mr. Benjamin described the conduct of the examination nationwide as hitch-free.

NAN reports that a total of 245,753 candidates registered for the mock examination which took place on Monday.

Mock UTME is optional for UTME candidates.

The main UTME is expected to hold from March 9 to March 17. (NAN)

