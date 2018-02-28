Kidnappers of Nigerian journalist’s wife, son demand N12 million ransom

Related News

The abductors of the wife and son of a Nigerian journalist have asked for a N12 million ransom for their release.

Nasiru Yakubu, a journalist with Voice of America, Hausa Service, posted on his Facebook wall Wednesday morning that kidnappers stormed his house at Birnin Yero, a small community in Kaduna State, at about 1:30 a.m. and took away his wife and son.

A source close to the family told PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday evening that they were still negotiating to rescue the captives.

“They called him (Mr. Yakubu) this afternoon demanding N12 million ransom,” said the source who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak with journalists on the matter.

“The money is too much for the family but we are negotiating to see how the wife and child will return home safely,” he said.

The source declined to make further comments so as not to jeopardise the safety of the victims.

“We don’t know who is listening. That is why we are being careful talking about the issue. Our concern for now is to see how they will be freed safely, God willing,” he said.

The source said a few weeks ago, a woman was also kidnapped in the community and a ransom was paid to secure her freedom.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that kidnappers had been terrorising the ‎community located in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Another resident of the area who pleaded for anonymity earlier told this paper that in the past six months, 10 people were abducted by kidnappers in the area.

“My community is a bit far from his but I can tell you that about ten people have so far been kidnapped in Birnin Yero in less than six months . Their family paid ransom before they regain their freedom,” he said.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the journalist was not at home when the kidnappers arrived his resident Wednesday night around 1:30 a.m.

‎His neighbour and staff of FRSC was shot dead by the kidnappers when he tried to stop them.