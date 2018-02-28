Senate expresses concern on resumption of presidential nominees without confirmation

Related News

The Senate on Wednesday mandated its committee on judiciary to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged resumption of Tony Ojukwu as the acting Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Specifically, the Senate wants the committee to probe the involvement of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, who allegedly asked Mr. Ojukwu to resume.

The decision follows a point of order raised by Dino Melaye (Kogi-APC) to bring the issue to the attention of the Senate.

The Senate had placed an embargo on the confirmation of appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari following the retention of Ibrahim Magu as the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) despite rejection of his appointment by the lawmakers.

“Mr. President, there has been rumours going round in the last two weeks that the Attorney General of the Federation has confronted the powers of the Senate,” Mr. Melaye said. “While I was doing my private investigation on this matter, I found out that it is true and it was further reinforced by the publication of This Day newspaper of 27th February 2018.

“Mr. President, Nigeria is not a Banana Republic. If the Attorney-General who is supposed to be the custodian of our laws, will fragrantly ask an individual who has been nominated by the president but has not been confirmed by the senate to go and resume and the person has since resumed and has started working, then we are not practising democracy, then we have no regard for the rule of law. My intention is to bring this outrageous abuse of office by the Attorney General to the notice of the Nigerian senate. It’s becoming one too many. Mr. President, this approach to office can no longer be entertained by the Nigerian senate and I hope the senate take a decisive action and stop this anomaly.

“The Senate must enforce that anybody who is not confirmed and find himself resuming before confirmation will be a recipe, will be a reason the Senate will not confirm such person if eventually we start confirmation.”

In corroboration, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said all appointees of government must wait for their confirmation before resuming office.

“We have talked about this matter sometimes last year when we have a similar situation. We were very clear on this issue that once you have not been confirmed you cannot go ahead and resume. I think the chairman of Judiciary committee should look into this and find out whether this is the case.

“It’s a sign of warning to all appointees that they must follow the laws and they must play accordingly because at the end of the day, issues like this will definitely be looked into when the time of confirmation. We must hence ensure that all the appointees must follow the law and ensure we continue to do that which is within the law. Chairman judiciary should take this matter up and we’ll direct leader to also direct the Secretary of Government. The last time we did this, we resolved it to ensure that this does not happen. If he has not been confirmed then he should wait for his confirmation so that the whole system does not break down.”