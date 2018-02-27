DapchiGirls: Stop the blame game, Dogara tells Army, Police

Related News

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has asked security agencies to take responsibility for failing to stop the abduction of 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State, adding that the buck passing between the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force is unacceptable.

In a press statement, Mr. Dogara said rather than trading blames, the various security agencies should strengthen inter-agency collaboration and intensify efforts towards rescuing the girls.

“The statements credited to the Army and the Police in which they tried to exonerate themselves from any culpability in the unfortunate and embarrassing abduction of innocent girls from their school in Dapchi, Yobe State, is highly condemnable.

“This is unacceptable and the House of Representatives, and indeed Nigerians, will hold the security agencies responsible. They all bear responsibility for this unfortunate incident.

“The traumatic experience of the Chibok abduction which is still fresh in our minds should have serve as a warning signal to security agencies to provide adequate security protection to all schools in the North East.

“I want to use this medium to console the parents of the abducted girls and the entire Dapchi community over this unfortunate incident.

“I also urge all Nigerians and people of goodwill from all over to pray for the safe return of the girls”.