Pro-Buhari senator accused of mismanagement vows to fight ‘misbehaving’ lawmakers

A senator, Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa-APC), who was recently removed as chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, has vowed to fight senators and members of the House of Representatives who are ‘misbehaving.’

Mr. Adamu, who shortly after his removal was accused of mismanaging about N70 million belonging to the group, said lawmakers ‘plotting’ against President Muhammadu Buhari ought to quit the All Progressives Congress.

While addressing party members who visited him in Keffi, Nasarawa State, he said sabotaging the president equaled sabotaging the federal government.

Details of the visit was published by The Nation newspaper on Tuesday.

“You don’t want the party for any reason, you feel you are not part of it, get out of it. We know who we are, we can count our heads, that you stay in a party and you are grumbling, and you are doing anti-party activities, you are sabotaging the party.

“Sabotaging President Muhammadu Buhari by any APC senator or House of Reps member or House of Assembly member or Local Government Council member is sabotage against the government. I can understand if a PDP person doesn’t want to be supporting, he should find a means of drawing that line between loyalty to the constitution of the country, and his anti-government mentality.

“Even if you are PDP and a member of the National Assembly, there are situations where you are supposed to be bipartisan, meaning there is a limit to where you can go by being anti -government because the person occupying the presidency is not from your party.

“Only those who know such limits, and are ready to abide by such limits are the ones who can answer their father’s name in the National Assembly,” he said.

Mr. Abdullahi, who is a former governor of Nasarawa State, vowed to fight lawmakers who hide under ‘parliamentary immunity’ to ‘misbehave.

“If you want to oppose, go, come with your manifesto, tell us what you will do differently if you are the one there and let Nigerians decide.

“But don’t hide under the immunity, parliamentary immunity and misbehave. Some of us cannot live with it, we will fight it.

“I was not elected in the National Assembly, I was elected in my constituency, and to my constituency I will return. If you are a member of the National Assembly, the Senate or the House of Reps, the State Assembly, you are elected by a constituency and you don’t go to the National Assembly and behave like the proverbial masquerade which late Nnamdi Azikiwe talked about, that goes to the public square with a rope tied to its waist, and when he cuts the ropes off, the masquerade is on its own. That is how some of these National Assembly members are now doing.

“They are now cutting the umbilical cord between them and their party, between them and their constituencies. We do not want to be counted among them.”

Mr. Adamu said it was wrong to be elected into the National Assembly on the platform of a party and be engaging in anti-party activities.

He said since God has chosen to make Buhari to lead Nigeria at this time, those opposing him should be careful or else they may invite a curse on themselves.

“And today as we talk, the person God has chosen to be the president of this country, the symbol of the sovereignty of this nation is President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Those who don’t accept this are being ungodly. Those who don’t accept this reality are deceiving themselves more than any other person, and they should be careful of the wrath of God Himself. Power belongs to God, power comes from God, not anybody.”