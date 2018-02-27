Okorocha joins Senate race, gives reasons

Related News

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has finally joined the list of governors who have declared their interests in running for elective positions in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Mr. Okorocha had earlier declared that he would neither run for Senate nor for the President in 2019, but would be keen in who succeeds him.

However, the governor, while speaking at an event on Monday, said he had decided to run for Imo West Senatorial District in 2019 general election, the Sun newspaper reported Tuesday.

Mr. Okorocha said it would be a disservice to the nation if he failed to contest considering his “wealth of experience” as a governor for eight years.

Mr. Okorocha, who has stirred controversies with many of his decisions as governor, said his participation will also increase the chances of President Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

South East leaders of the ruling APC had earlier endorsed Mr. Okorocha to lead the Southeast Zonal Campaign Council of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 re-election bid.

“I have decided to run for the Imo West Senatorial zone because if I don’t, bad people will take the position. If my name appears on the ballot paper as contesting for the Senate, it will boost APC’s chances in the state. And many from my zone have said they will not contest if I am interested,” Mr. Okorocha said.

The governor also reaffirmed his earlier endorsement of his chief of staff and son in-law, Uche Nwosu, as his successor.

“If Uche Nwosu will be home for governor, I will tell the deputy governor to go to the Senate.

“I told you earlier that my interest is the Presidency but since President Buhari will be contesting in 2019, I decided to put my ambition on hold until he completes his tenure,” he said.