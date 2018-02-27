Soldiers arrest 10 herdsmen destroying farmland in Benue

Related News

Troops deployed to Yelwata under the ongoing Exercise Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race) have arrested 10 herdsmen destroying farmland at Tse-Tigir and Tse-Ndugh villages of Benue.

Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement issued late Monday night in Abuja, said the suspects fled into the bush when they sighted the troops.

“While in the act of destroying the farmland, the herdsmen sighted the aggressive troops and fled into the bush,” Mr. Chukwu, a Brig.-Gen., said.

“The determined troops pursued and arrested them.

“Items recovered from them are five motorcycles, two machetes, assorted charms and N120, 000,” he said.

Mr. Chukwu said the suspects and the items were handed over to the police for investigation.

The spokesman said the Army was determined to fish out criminals and recover weapons they use in killing innocent citizens.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the troops. (NAN)