Buhari receives rescued lecturers, police officers’ wives

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with lecturers of the University of Maiduguri and police officers’ wives who were abducted by Boko Haram last year.

He received them at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rescued persons had been under the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) in Abuja where they were examined by a team of doctors and psychologists.

The rescued lecturers were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno, while the police officers’ wives were kidnapped in a raid by the militant group on a military/police convoy on Damboa road, near Maiduguri, in June 2017.

Their release after series of negotiations, according to an earlier statement issued by a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, in line with presidential directives. (NAN)

