Nigeria has no real police in practice – Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu
Swiss-African Business Circle

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has said that Nigeria does not have a police force in practice. 

Mr. Moghalu, a professor, made this known on Monday at the launch of his new book, Build Innovate and Grow, BIG.

The book launch event is currently holding at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos. 

Commenting on the security situation in the country while reading from the book, Mr. Moghalu noted that the Nigerian police is grossly underfunded, making it less effective in securing the country. 

The former CBN chief noted that while the nation needs more police officers, it currently has about 350,000 police personels many of whom according to him “are guarding Very Important Persons, VIP”.

“In practice,  we really don’t have a Police Force in this country,” he said. 

The author also argued that the failure of the police in securing the nation is why Nigeria is ‘militarised’.

Details later… 

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.