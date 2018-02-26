Nigeria has no real police in practice – Moghalu

Related News

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has said that Nigeria does not have a police force in practice.

Mr. Moghalu, a professor, made this known on Monday at the launch of his new book, Build Innovate and Grow, BIG.

The book launch event is currently holding at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Commenting on the security situation in the country while reading from the book, Mr. Moghalu noted that the Nigerian police is grossly underfunded, making it less effective in securing the country.

The former CBN chief noted that while the nation needs more police officers, it currently has about 350,000 police personels many of whom according to him “are guarding Very Important Persons, VIP”.

“In practice, we really don’t have a Police Force in this country,” he said.

The author also argued that the failure of the police in securing the nation is why Nigeria is ‘militarised’.

Details later…