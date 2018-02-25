Woman’s lifeless body found in well after undergoing ‘deliverance’

Related News

There was unease at a Cherubim and Seraphim church located at Ayedun, Akure, the Ondo State capital, after the lifeless body of a woman was found at the bottom of a well within the church premises.

The woman, identified as Funke Ojo, was found dead at the well on Sunday morning when residents came to draw water.

Members of the church who spoke with journalists were still in a quandary as to how the body got into the well.

They also confirmed that the woman, who was in her middle age, had no traces of mental problem, even though she was brought to the church for prayers because of “a problem she was going through.”

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that her mother had taken her to the church for prayers on Saturday night over some health issues.

She was said to have decided that she would pass the night at the church.

Some youth in the area were said to have assisted in the removal of the body from the well and handed it over to the family for burial.

Meanwhile, the pastor of the church, Segun Oriade, has been arrested by the Ondo State Police Command for interrogation.

The State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said the command had commenced an investigation into the matter.

He said the command would unravel “how and why the death of woman occurred.”

“The incident happened early this morning (Sunday). The deceased was sick and her mother took her to the church for prayer and later she (the deceased) went home and came back to the church late in the evening on Saturday,” Mr. Joseph explained.

“But her lifeless body was found inside the well on Sunday morning. Nobody can say anything about it for now but we have commenced the investigation into the matter.”

On the pastor, Mr. Joseph said, “He was invited to help us in our investigation.”