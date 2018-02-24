Why Buhari’s govt has not made progress against corruption — Atiku

Atiku11
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar . [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday said the Nigerian government’s war against corruption will not be won by “sentiments” and “media trials”.

He said attention should rather shift to “the facts.”

“We must try to identify why, though we have been ostensibly fighting corruption for the past few years, Transparency International, the official global anti-corruption monitoring agency, has not increased our Corruption Perception Index rating,” Mr. Abubakar said while picking the Silverbird’s 2017 man of the year award in Lagos Friday.

In what appears a direct smack on the Buhari administration, Mr. Abubakar noted that in terms of corruption war, “The last time we made progress was in 2014.”

His comments came days after Transparency International announced in its new report that Nigeria’s corruption perception worsened between 2016 and 2017, driving a wedge between the Buhari administration and its critics.

Nigeria ranked 148 out of 180 countries evaluated in 2017, dropping 12 positions from 2016.

The presidency rejected the findings as a “fiction”, with Mr. Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, saying those who know “where Nigeria was coming from would not believe that corruption is worse under the Buhari administration.”

The Buhari administration has been criticised for its anti-corruption tactics, especially over how corruption cases that are under investigation often find their way into the newspapers.

The government is also accused of allowing its own corrupt officials and cronies of the administration escape prosecution.

Mr. Abubakar said Transparency International’s results showed that corruption is still endemic in Nigeria and would require concerted efforts to combat.

“Not to belabour the point, but we have to kill the snake of corruption that swallows the commonwealth that should lift our people up from poverty,” Mr. Abubakar said.

“Whether that snake is in a JAMB Office or any other government office, we must kill it or it will kill us,” Mr. Abubakar added in a reference to recent corruption allegations at the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

Mr. Abubakar, who has said he would run for president in 2019, said corruption could condemn more Nigerians to poverty which could worsen crime rate if not urgently addressed.

“This month of February 2018, according to the World Poverty Clock, Nigeria has just overtaken India as the world’s capital of extreme poverty. There are more extremely poor people in Nigeria than there are in India, a country that has six times Nigeria’s population.

“When people do not have jobs and the means to start a business are beyond their reach, they are incrementally much more likely to engage in criminal behaviours like terrorism, kidnapping, militancy and armed robbery,” Mr. Abubakar said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Frank Bassey

    Sir, Prof Sagey, Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina will soon descend on you as symbol of corruption. They have already accused OBJ of influencing the Transparency International Report. As far as this government is concerned, everybody in it is a saint. Shame,

  • Al

    I can believe state and local government corruption as the only epidemic, governors and Local govt chairmen are just living large, banks are also contributing factor.

  • babajide Balogun

    PMB anti-corruption thing is a shame. How can u employ corrupt people in your government and claim to be fighting corruption? It’s all motion without movement.

  • Bakanridi

    It is only people with clean records on corruption that will comment on the fight against corruption. Mr Atiku you must come clean by declaring your source of wealth as a retired customs officer. It is also not surprising to claim that Nigeria is not winning the war on corruption, as your company INTELS is having hard time to clear itself from wrongdoing. We are all aware the company has a case to answer with the NPA.

  • boss

    Atiku installed Saraki as Senate President. Atiku’s spokesman (who was also former APC deputy spokesman), the guy from Bayelsa, was always saying that Saraki should not be tried but resolve the issue politically. All Federal judges appointed between 1999 to 2015 were PDP connected as you cannot get anything in PDP unless you are connected to the party. So when Buhari sought to establish a special court to try corruption cases, Saraki’s National Assembly sat on the bill till today. You now have the same Atiku talking abut the failure of the fight against corruption when he was major impediment. For all practical purposes, the PDP controls the National Assembly and had worked tirelessly to frustrate Buhari. Unfortunately Buhari is not politically sophisticated enough to deal with the situation.

  • AFRICANER

    Shehu Garba is the kind of lad that often argued with a Calculator, when the instrument gives a different result from his own calculation.

    Let me see, we have to choose between Garba and Transparency International, it’s a difficult choice to make?