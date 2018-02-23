2018 Budget: Reps fault NEMA’s defence of 2017 expenditure

Related News

For the second time in one week, the House of Representatives committee on emergency and disaster sent back the management of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for what it described as improper documentation and its inability to defend its 2017 budget performance.

The agency said it spent a total amount of N1.6 billion on repatriation and rehabilitation of Nigerian refugees from Libya, an action which the committee claimed was being handled by NAPTIP and the refugees commission.

The expenditure, the agency said, covers airlift of returnees from Tripoli to Port Harcourt, fact-finding negotiation mission to Libya, international and local media and publicity and others.

The session, which was presided over by the committee deputy chairman, Ali Isa (PDP-Gombe) asked the management of the emergency agency to present some documents to back some of its claims.

The agency had claimed that aside its appropriated budget, its establishment act empowers it to spend its ecological fund as it so wishes.

The agency, through it’s managing director, Mustapha Maihaja, said his agency received bout N11 billion in 2017 from the ecological fund which it said the president “gave the approval for its expenditure without appropriation.”

The committee however asked the agency to upon next session, present all documentary communications between the presidency and the agency.

Other documents that were requested by the committee include list of food items and quantities delivered to each state in the North-east under the emergency food intervention by the federal government, list of relief materials and quantities delivered to the states ravaged by flood.

Others are copies of award letters issued in respect of emergency intervention in the North-east as well as flood intervention in affected states.

The session was adjourned to March 5, 2017.

The committee says it is yet to consider the agency’s 2018 budget due to the agency’s inability to defend its 2017 budget performance.