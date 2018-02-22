2019: Buhari will address Nigerians soon on re-election – Okorocha 

Related News

The Governor of Imo State and chairman of the APC governors forum, Rochas Okorocha, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation soon on whether he will seek re-election in 2019.

Mr. Okorocha stated this Thursday shortly after he led other APC governors to meet with the president at the First Lady’s conference room.

In a brief chart with reporters after the meeting, Mr. Okorocha said they were in the Villa to ask Mr. Buhari to seek a second term in office.

“We discussed so many issues that affects the nations, our party and Mr. President’s ambition to run for 2019 elections,” he said.

The Imo governor said, “It is the desire of the governors that Mr. President should run for this exalted office given his performance in the last two years. We believe that if he continues Nigeria will be better for it.”

He also said Mr. Buhari “in his usual manner” has requested that the governors “give him time and that he will address the nation and the caucus of the party very soon”

“So we should be full of expectations that Mr. President will make officially known to Nigerians his intentions but we hope that his response will be in line with what the governors are thinking,” he said.



APC governors have been putting pressure on Mr. Buhari to seek re-election. They met with him last week in his home town, Daura, on the same mission.