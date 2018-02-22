2019: APC governors meet Buhari tonight

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to meet with state governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) tonight at the conference hall of the Wife of the President, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting might be a follow-up to the Daura meeting which was held at the president’s private resident last Friday.

The Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo, told journalists after a closed door meeting with Mr. Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, that their mission was merely to condole with the President over the loss of two members of his extended family.

He dismissed media reports that their mission to Daura was aimed at convincing the President to seek re-election in the 2019 presidential election.

The governor, however, stated that the governors would meet with the president soon to deliberate on the 2019 election.

The governors who met with the president in Daura were the chairman of Governors’ Forum and Zamfara Governor, Abdulaziz Yari; Rochas Okorocha (Imo); Abubakar Muhammed (Bauchi); Kashim Shettima (Borno); Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo) and Malam Nasir El-Rufa’I of Kaduna State.

Others are Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger) and Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, while the governors of Benue, Osun and Ogun were represented by their deputies.

The governors of Yobe and Plateau were also represented at the meeting.

It was gathered that tonight’s meeting of the president with the APC governors was meant to convince President Buhari on the need to seek re-election in 2019.

The APC governors had earlier attended the meeting of the Council of State, presided over by Mr. Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

(NAN)