10 die in road accident in Jigawa

FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident

Ten people died and 10 others were seriously injured in a road accident which occurred around 11.30 a.m. on Thursday in Majiya town, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Adamu Shehu, the spokesman of Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Thursday.

He said the accident involved a Sharon bus with registration number GWL 262 ZA and a Toyota Hilux van with number plate ZY 749 AGL.

Mr. Shehu said the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

He however said: ‘‘our men who conducted a rescue mission along with some good Samaritans in the area, attributed the cause to speeding and loss of control.

The spokesperson noted that rain showers were recorded in the area.

‘‘As at the time of giving this report, 10 people were confirmed dead; they include two children, one woman and seven men.

‘‘Ten others also sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Ringim General Hospital for prompt medical attention.

‘‘The Sharon bus is a commercial vehicle while the Toyota Hilux belongs to Wazobia Global Broadcasting and Communication FM Station,’’ he said.

