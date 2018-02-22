Labour Party Rep defects to APC

House of Reps

A member of the House of Representatives from Oyo state, Segun Ogunwuyi, who represents Ogbomosho/North/South/Orire federal constituency of Oyo state, has defected from the Labour Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

In a letter read on the floor of the house by the deputy speaker, Yusuf Lasun, on Thursday, Mr. Ogunwuyi said he left the Labour Party due to its “factionalisation” at the national level.

He said there are two parallel executives at the national level of his former party.

Mr. Ogunwuyi is the first non-PDP minority party member to defect since the inauguration of the current House in 2015.

Other members who have defected were mostly from the Peoples Democratic Party.

One member defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the PDP.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.