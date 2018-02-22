Jonathan, IBB, absent at Council of State meeting

Former Nigerian leaders, Goodluck Jonathan and Ibrahim Babangida [Photo Credit: Daily Post]

Former Nigerian leaders, Goodluck Jonathan and Ibrahim Babangida, are notably absent at the meeting of the National Council of State that kicked off minutes ago at the council chamber of the presidential villa Abuja.

The meeting, which started some minutes after 11 a.m., is being chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo arrived late for the event.

He hurried into the council chamber at about 11:12a.m. after the national anthem and opening prayers were offered by former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, and former chief justice of the federation, Mohammed Uwais.

Mr. Obasanjo headed straight to greet Mr. Buhari, forcing journalists who were already leaving the room to rush back and capture the moment.

It would be the second public meeting between the two leaders since Mr. Obasanjo urged President Buhari to quit in 2019, dismissing his government as corrupt and incompetent.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who is also a member of the council is also absent.

An unusual face at the meeting is the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, who is attending a meeting chaired by Mr. Buhari for the first time.

The Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, called for a minute of silence in honour of former CJN, Dahiru Musdapher, who died recently.

Among those attending the meeting, apart from the governors and former presidents, are the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Chief Justices of Nigeria, Mariam Mukhtar, Mohammed Belgore, Mohammed Uwais and Idris Kutigi.

  • thusspokez

    I don’t see what purpose National Council of State meeting serve; it should be abolished.

  • Rommel

    President Jonathan is a man that is not capable of facing his actions so I never expected him at the meeting since the press were going to ask him questions concerning the activities of his wife and the EFCC plea bargain attempt, as for IBB, he is avoiding PMB after the said letter which we now know that he authored but maradonally denied, the guilty they say are afraid, only OBJ is above this however.